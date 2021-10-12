Xining: Pearl on the roof of the world

October 12, 2021

Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai province, has witnessed an improving ecological environment and public wellbeing thanks to years of efforts, making it one of the country’s top ten happiest cities. Now residents of multiple ethnic groups in the city, also the largest city on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, are living in harmony and with an increasing sense of happiness.

>>Xining strives to build itself into a city of happiness

