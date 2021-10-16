China's Qinghai begins building 10.9 GW new energy power projects
XINING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Qinghai Province on Friday began the construction of 15 new energy power generation projects, with a combined installed power generating capacity of 10.9 GW, according to local authorities.
With a total investment of over 65 billion yuan (about 10.1 billion U.S. dollars), the 15 projects in the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and the Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture will be completed before the end of 2023.
The total installed capacity includes 8 GW for solar power, 2.5 GW for wind power, and 400 MW for solar thermal power.
The 15 projects comprise eight for local consumption and seven for power that is to be transmitted to central China's Henan Province.
Qinghai is known for its rich water, solar and wind power resources. In 2020, clean energy power generation accounted for 89 percent of the province's total power generation.
