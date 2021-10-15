Home>>
Sanxingdui cultural relics displayed in Hangzhou attract visitors
(Ecns.cn) 09:28, October 15, 2021
A visitor takes photos of a bronze figure at Zhejiang West Lake Gallery, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Oct. 13, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The exhibition "Man and God -- Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization" opened at Zhejiang West Lake Gallery recently. A total of 139 sets of exhibits, including Sanxingdui relics, attracted many visitors.
Photos
