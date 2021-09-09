New finds at Sanxingdui Ruins show creative power in ancient China

Xinhua) 16:53, September 09, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows a golden mask discovered at the No. 3 sacrificial pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province. More than 500 pieces of relics have been discovered in recent months at the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site, dazzling archaeologists with their historical value as well as the display of creativity and ingenuity. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)