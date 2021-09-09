Home>>
Rare pottery shards unearthed from Sanxingdui ruins in SW China
(CGTN) 11:11, September 09, 2021
Rare pottery shards were recently unearthed from the No. 4 pit of the legendary Sanxingdui ruins site. The excavation work of the No. 4 pit was completed on August 19, with 79 undamaged items and 1,070 partially damaged ones discovered. Researchers said the pottery items may have been used for sacrificial ceremonies.
Sanxingdui ruins site in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, is believed to be a remnant of the Shu Kingdom dating back 5,000 years in the region.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.