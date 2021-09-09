Rare pottery shards unearthed from Sanxingdui ruins in SW China

CGTN) 11:11, September 09, 2021

Rare pottery shards were recently unearthed from the No. 4 pit of the legendary Sanxingdui ruins site. The excavation work of the No. 4 pit was completed on August 19, with 79 undamaged items and 1,070 partially damaged ones discovered. Researchers said the pottery items may have been used for sacrificial ceremonies.

Sanxingdui ruins site in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, is believed to be a remnant of the Shu Kingdom dating back 5,000 years in the region.

