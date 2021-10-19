Snow leopards filmed in livestream in Yushu, Qinghai Province

CGTN) 08:38, October 19, 2021

Snow leopards made a special appearance during a China Media Group (CMG) livestream show in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on October 17. This is the first time CMG has captured the vulnerable species live on camera.

In the video, a mature snow leopard slowly walks along a ridge, followed by three young cubs.

The snow leopard is a Class-A protected animal in China, while the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies it as vulnerable.

