Normal life resumed as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Xining
A man dines in an outdoor area of a restaurant in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Xining on Thursday eased its COVID-19 restrictions as the city continued to record zero locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Public transport, shops and restaurants resumed operations with COVID-19 prevention measures in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Citizens buy vegetables in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Xining on Thursday eased its COVID-19 restrictions as the city continued to record zero locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Public transport, shops and restaurants resumed operations with COVID-19 prevention measures in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A staff member disinfects Xining Railway Station in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Xining on Thursday eased its COVID-19 restrictions as the city continued to record zero locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Public transport, shops and restaurants resumed operations with COVID-19 prevention measures in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A citizen takes a walk at a park in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Xining on Thursday eased its COVID-19 restrictions as the city continued to record zero locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Public transport, shops and restaurants resumed operations with COVID-19 prevention measures in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Children play at a park in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Xining on Thursday eased its COVID-19 restrictions as the city continued to record zero locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Public transport, shops and restaurants resumed operations with COVID-19 prevention measures in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Passengers are about to board a train at Xining Railway Station in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Xining on Thursday eased its COVID-19 restrictions as the city continued to record zero locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Public transport, shops and restaurants resumed operations with COVID-19 prevention measures in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
