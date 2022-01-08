No casualties reported yet after 6.9-magnitude quake hits Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:37, January 08, 2022

People stand outside the buildings to escape the earthquake in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

XINING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported so far after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan Hui Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a press conference held by the information office of the provincial government early Saturday morning.

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

After the quake occurred, the province has activated a Level II emergency response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system, according to the provincial department of emergency management.

There are five villages within the 5-km range around the epicenter. An initial investigation showed that no casualties or property damage have been reported yet, said Guo Yong, deputy director of the provincial department of emergency management, adding that firefighters have been sent to the affected areas for rescue.

The quake was obviously felt at Menyuan Hui Autonomous County as the epicenter is about 53-km away from the county seat, said Ma Honglong, an official with the county's publicity department. Citizens in Xining, the provincial capital which is about 136-km away from the epicenter, also felt the tremor and rushed to the outside open field.

The China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd. launched an emergency response in the wake of the quake, including closing relevant railway lines, suspending all the trains which are in operation on these lines, and sending personnel to check the railway lines in the affected area.

The China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. said the train service on some sections of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway line was suspended since the quake had left several tunnels on the line damaged.

The neighboring Gansu Province has also activated a Level III emergency response and sent 90 forest firefighters to the affected areas for rescue, according to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)