5.1-magnitude quake hits 24 km ESE of Kythira, Greece -- USGS

Xinhua) 14:21, December 18, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 24 km ESE of Kythira, Greece at 05:16:39 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 62.42 km, was initially determined to be at 36.074 degrees north latitude and 23.2412 degrees east longitude.

