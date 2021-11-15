4.8-magnitude quake hits waters off eastern Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 08:58, November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.58 degrees north latitude and 122.02 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 50 km, the center said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)