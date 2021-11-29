Home>>
7.3-magnitude quake hits northern Peru: CENC
(Xinhua) 08:26, November 29, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the northern part of Peru, at 6:52 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 4.50 degrees south latitude and 76.70 degrees west longitude with a depth of 100 km, the CENC said.
