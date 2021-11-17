Home>>
5.0-magnitude quake hits waters off east China coast
(Xinhua) 14:48, November 17, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off the coast of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province, at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 33.50 degrees north latitude and 121.19 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 17 km, the CENC said.
