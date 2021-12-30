5.1-magnitude quake hits waters off eastern Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 15:16, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast at 2:47 p.m. Beijing Time on Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.9 degrees north latitude and 122.5 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 20 km, the center said.

