Home>>
5.1-magnitude quake hits waters off eastern Taiwan: CENC
(Xinhua) 15:16, December 30, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast at 2:47 p.m. Beijing Time on Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.9 degrees north latitude and 122.5 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 20 km, the center said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland opposes Taiwan-related content in U.S. defense spending act
- Mainland spokesperson reiterates commitment to assist with Taiwan's pandemic response
- Mainland spokesperson condemns politicizing sports
- Mainland to uphold strong stance on Taiwan question in 2022: spokesperson
- 12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.