Mainland to uphold strong stance on Taiwan question in 2022: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:19, December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated the central government's strong stance on the Taiwan question for the upcoming year.

"We will take more forceful measures to crush attempts of secessionists who seek 'Taiwan independence,' oppose external forces' intervention in Taiwan affairs, and continue promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

He also stressed continuous efforts in exploring new ways to push integrated development across the Strait and sharing development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots in 2022.

