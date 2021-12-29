Cross-Strait trade volume sets record high in 2021: mainland spokesperson

December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The trade volume between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan set a record high in 2021, as the figure jumped 27.3 percent to nearly 298.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months of this year.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement Wednesday at a press conference.

During the January to November period, the mainland exports to Taiwan amounted to 70.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.2 percent year on year, while the mainland imports from Taiwan reached 227.5 billion dollars, up 26.2 percent year on year, according to Ma.

At the same time, a total of 5,923 Taiwan-funded enterprises were newly established on the mainland, a year-on-year increase of 34.7 percent, said Ma.

Two new cross-Strait industrial cooperation zones and two new cross-Strait bases devoted to boosting employment and entrepreneurship for youth were also set up on the mainland, Ma added.

