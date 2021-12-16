Home>>
Putin: Russia the most staunch supporter of China's stance on Taiwan question
(Xinhua) 09:56, December 16, 2021
Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia will be the most staunch supporter of the Chinese government's just position on the Taiwan question and resolutely oppose any forces using the Taiwan question to undermine China's interests.
Putin made the remarks at a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
