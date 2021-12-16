U.S. politicians must stop playing with fire on Taiwan-related issues: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on certain individuals from the U.S. side to stop playing with fire on Taiwan-related issues, urging them to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding a bill pushed by some U.S. congresspersons to set up so-called "preclearance facilities" in Taiwan.
Ma also voiced strong opposition to the visit of Slovak officials to Taiwan, which seriously violated the one-China principle and sent wrong signals to the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."
In response to the recent erroneous remarks made by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Ma gave a stern warning to the likes of Abe, saying such right-wing Japanese politicians hold the delusional thinking to sabotage China's sovereignty and territorial integrity by inheriting the notorious militarist legacies, and recklessly support the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."
