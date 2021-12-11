U.S. provocative remarks, actions only make further tensions in Taiwan Straits

A senior official from the White House recently announced, “from the point of view of both deterrence and diplomacy,” the U.S. is going to take every action that it can take to make sure that the reunification of the Chinese mainland with the island of Taiwan by force “never happens.”

Such irresponsible and provocative remarks are tantamount to adding fuel to the fire, and have seriously threatened the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

The U.S., using the so-called “Taiwan independence” as a pawn to distort Chinese mainland’s policy toward Taiwan and contain China, has gravely underestimated the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to achieve the cross-Strait reunification.

The cross-Strait situation is facing a new round of tensions because of the repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for U.S. support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China.

For some time, the U.S. armed forces have been crafting publicity stunts in the Taiwan Straits, and U.S. senators and senior government officials have made frequent visits to Taiwan, hyping the so-called international space of Taiwan and coaxing U.S. allies into making troubles on the Taiwan question.

With these actions to undermine the cross-Strait situation, embolden “Taiwan independence” separatists, and challenge the “one China” principle, the U.S. is unquestionably playing with fire.

The U.S. side noted that the sum total of the efforts it has undertaken over the course of the past eight months in the Indo-Pacific have also all been geared towards any kind of scenario where the Taiwan question is resolved by force. It once again proved that the U.S. rhetoric of its Indo-Pacific strategy not targeting a third party is totally a disguise. As a matter of fact, the U.S. is conniving with “Taiwan independence” separatists and fanning up tensions in the Taiwan Straits, so as to serve its geopolitical strategy of containing China.

Washington is making a chain of lies. It accused China of taking unilateral efforts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Straits so it has to take actions. However, such claim is neither in line with the reality in the Taiwan Straits, nor correctly reflecting China’s policies and stance.

National reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including Taiwan compatriots. China is patient with the process, and will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts. That said, should the separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke China, force its hands or even cross the red line, the country will be compelled to take resolute measures.

Taiwan authorities are attempting to look for U.S. support for their independence agenda, and the U.S. is also taking ceaseless actions to contain China by playing the Taiwan card. Such collusion is what has led to China’s resolute response, and this is an ironclad fact. Confusing the cause and result and making the nonsense that China is the one changing the status quo, the U.S. cares not about the peace in the Taiwan Straits, but how it can contain China with the tensions there.

Taiwan is a part of China. To resolve the Taiwan question is completely an internal affair of the country. China has the resolve, the will and the ability to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The U.S. can never stop the historical trend of China’s reunification, no matter what tricks it plays or how much noise it makes. It should fully recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan question and handle it in a cautious and appropriate manner, and never send any wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatists. The U.S. would only make more tensions in the Taiwan Straits if it seeks any plot to contain China with Taiwan, makes any remarks or actions that call black white, or poses any political threat.

China’s reunification is an unstoppable historical trend that will not be changed by anyone, any force or any country. We sternly warn the U.S. that it should practically adhere to the “one China” principle and the three joint communiqués between the two countries, stop challenging the “one China” principle and undermining the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and stop its collusion with “Taiwan Independence” separatists. Otherwise, it will only get burned by the fire it plays with.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

