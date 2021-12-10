Nearly 2,000 Taiwan compatriots to attend 13th Straits Forum

Xinhua) 08:52, December 10, 2021

XIAMEN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2,000 Taiwan compatriots from all walks of life will attend the 13th Straits Forum in east China's Fujian Province starting Friday, according to the organizers.

The Straits Forum is the largest annual event across the Taiwan Strait, focusing on people-to-people exchanges.

Carrying on the theme of promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, this year's forum will feature 41 exchange activities on various topics, including the economy, culture and youth.

Zhong Zhigang, deputy head of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao affairs office of Fujian, said that over 1,600 jobs and internship opportunities are available to young Taiwanese through the forum, in fields including rural development, entrepreneurship, talent training, and industrial cooperation.

