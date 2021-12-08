Challenging one-China principle is the gravest threat to peace in Taiwan Strait

On Dec. 3 local time, a senior U.S. government official called Taiwan a “country” when talking about Taiwan-related issues, groundlessly accused China of “trying to change the status quo” across the Taiwan Strait in recent years, and stressed that Washington is “committed to making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself.”

Such remarks, which run counter to facts as well as the basic norms governing international relations, have posed a blatant challenge to the one-China principle, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and sent wrong signals to the “Taiwan independence” forces.

At present, a new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait is mounting due to the instigation of U.S. politicians and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan.

By blatantly calling Taiwan a “country”, the above-mentioned U.S. politician has grossly violated the one-China principle as well as the political commitments made by the U.S. in the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. The U.S. side must stop such abominable remarks and acts.

The DPP authority in Taiwan has been unceasingly inciting cross-strait confrontation and provoking the Chinese mainland by seeking support from the U.S. for “Taiwan independence”. The erroneous remarks and acts of the U.S. politician would only connive in the “Taiwan independence” forces and escalate the tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. politician, in total disregard of facts, claimed that China has been “trying to change the status quo” across the Taiwan Strait in recent years. As a matter of fact, the true status quo of the Taiwan question is there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legal government representing China.

In the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the PRC and the U.S. signed in December 1978, the U.S. acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.

In the August 17 Communiqué, the U.S. reiterated that “it has no intention of infringing on Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

China’s position has been consistent and actions resolute with regard to the Taiwan question. Striving for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity, China never tolerates any attempt of “Taiwan independence” forces to split China.

In response to the constant provocations of the Taiwan DPP authority that attempts to seek independence by relying on the U.S. and the frequent political manipulation by the U.S. to contain China by using Taiwan, China will certainly make necessary and legitimate actions to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Clearly, it’s the collusion between the U.S. and Taiwan that has been damaging the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait. Shockingly, certain U.S. politician maliciously played up China’s legitimate efforts to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and described them as changing the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait, which was totally distorting the truth and confusing the public.

While falsely accusing China of changing the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. deliberately elevated the status of the so-called Taiwan Relations Act and the “Six Assurances” to Taiwan, trying to find an excuse for its rhetoric of “making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself.”

Such political manipulation of the U.S. side is completely against the basic norms governing international relations.

The so-called Taiwan Relations Act and the “Six Assurances” to Taiwan, which were unilaterally enacted by the U.S., run counter to the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and constitute gross interference in China’s internal affairs. They are entirely wrong, unlawful, and invalid and strongly opposed by the Chinese side from the beginning.

It’s gravely wrong for the U.S. to determine its policy toward Taiwan according to the so-called Taiwan Relations Act and the “Six Assurances” to Taiwan.

As is known to all, the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués are the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and previous U.S. administrations have all made clear commitments on this.

However, the U.S. has now deliberately misinterpreted the one-China principle for the purpose of using Taiwan to contain China, which not only went back on its promises and discredited its image as a major country, but challenged the basic norms governing international relations.

National reunification is a justifiable and inevitable requirement of all countries in the world. This is true in all ages.

China’s complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the Chinese people. China has patience and will strive for peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and efforts. Nevertheless, should the “Taiwan independence” separatists provoke and force China, or even cross the red line, the country will be compelled to take resolute measures.

The U.S. should immediately stop its wrong acts that challenge the one-China principle, truly abide by the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and stop sending any dangerous and erroneous signal to the “Taiwan independence” forces.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

