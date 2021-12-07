U.S. officials' remarks expose erroneous stance on Taiwan question: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:32, December 07, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. officials' repeated erroneous remarks related to the Taiwan question have exposed the U.S. government's stubborn stance and its intention to play the "Taiwan card," a Chinese spokesperson said on Monday.

Warning of the danger of playing with fire, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said solving the Taiwan question is purely China's own affairs and brooks no interference from external forces.

Ma urged the U.S. side to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, refrain from sending any wrong signal to forces seeking "Taiwan independence," and avoid causing further damage to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

He also made it clear to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority that any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by colluding with external forces is bound to fail.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)