Commentary: Abe's miscalculation on Taiwan

09:25, December 04, 2021 By Ye Shan ( Xinhua

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This is not only a historical and legal fact that cannot be changed, but also a status quo that cannot be challenged. And the one-China principle has already become a universal consensus of the international community.

TOKYO, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should do some serious reflection on his recent dangerously wrong remarks on China's Taiwan province.

By making those remarks, Abe has disregarded the basic norms governing international relations and the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and blatantly challenged China's sovereignty.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This is not only a historical and legal fact that cannot be changed, but also a status quo that cannot be challenged. And the one-China principle has already become a universal consensus of the international community.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs. Beijing will not allow anyone to intervene. At the same time, no one should underestimate the resolve, the will and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Abe's remarks on Taiwan have reflected that there is still a small group of people in Japan who are obsessed with the old fantasy of militarism and an unrepentant ambition for aggression.

File photo taken on Jan. 9, 2021 shows pedestrian wearing face masks walking across a road in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

In recent years, Japan has logged one record after another in defense budgets, far beyond the need of its "exclusively defense-oriented policy."

In terms of foreign policy, Japan has intensified its strategic ties with the United States, hyped up China's "military threat" and repeatedly tried to meddle in China's internal affairs.

And on the Taiwan question, those Japanese right-wing hardliners, by joining Washington in playing the Taiwan card, are trying to stir up tensions in the region and deter China's development.

By distorting China's strategic intention, they also intend to create space so as to nudge Japan away from the post-war restrictions and push their country back to the old path of military expansion. At the same time, they can grab political interests for themselves.

However, sober minds in the region and around the world can easily see through their ulterior motives.

For Abe himself, even though he has already stepped down as prime minister, he is still trying to keep his position as the "flag bearer" of Japan's right wing forces, and maintain his clout on the country's politics. That is why Abe is sparing no effort to make political capital out of the Taiwan question.

Those Japanese China hawks should reflect on the disasters Japan's militarism has brought to the world, and do things that will enhance political mutual trust with its neighboring countries and contribute to regional peace and stability.

If they continue to meddle in the Taiwan question to serve their political ambition, they will only have to swallow the bitter fruit of their own making.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)