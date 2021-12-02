China firmly opposes Abe's remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:20, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Taiwan.

"Abe, in disregard of the basic norms governing international relations and the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, flagrantly made irresponsible remarks on Taiwan and stirred in China's internal affairs," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this, and has made stern representations through diplomatic channels, he said, adding that Taiwan is part of China's sacred territory and outsiders will never be allowed to get their hands on it.

Noting that Japan had colonized Taiwan for half a century and committed countless crimes, Wang said no one should underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Anyone who dares to take the old path of militarism and challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people will inevitably run into bumps and bruises," he said.

