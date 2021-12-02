Home>>
Mainland opposes Taiwan visit by Baltic nations lawmakers
(Xinhua) 08:53, December 02, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to countries that have diplomatic ties with China engaging in any form of official interaction with Taiwan.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding a recent visit to Taiwan made by lawmakers from the three Baltic nations.
The countries involved ought to uphold the one-China principle and handle the Taiwan question with prudence, said Ma.
He also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party that its attempts to collude with foreign forces in seeking "Taiwan independence" will be futile.
