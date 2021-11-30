Artists unite Chinese people across Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 08:57, November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Fifty-three Chinese painting and calligraphy artists across the Taiwan Strait are displaying 80 pieces of their works that express the shared culture and feelings of the Chinese people in an exhibition that opened Monday in Beijing.

It aims to bring the hearts of Chinese people across the Taiwan Strait closer through art, said the Beijing Taiwan Compatriots Association, the organizer of the event.

Gao Feng, head of the association, called for wisdom and joint efforts to continue people-to-people exchanges across the Strait, particularly in a time of complicated cross-Strait relations. He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony.

More than 50 representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait attended the ceremony via video link and on-site, said the organizer. The exhibition will run until Dec. 5.

