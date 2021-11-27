FM spokesperson urges U.S. to immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:03, November 27, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday urged the United States to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan.

The visit to Taiwan by certain U.S. lawmakers gravely violates the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-US Joint Communiqués and sends a seriously wrong signal of supporting the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing.

"China strongly deplores and firmly rejects this and has lodged solemn representation with the U.S. side," he said.

Noting that China's reunification is an unstoppable trend of history, Zhao said the clumsy show put up by certain U.S. politicians and the Taiwan authorities is only to be overwhelmed by China's reunification process and can never change the unbreakable landscape where 180 countries in the world are committed to the one-China principle.

"A stern warning to the Taiwan authorities: Attempting to solicit foreign support and rely on the United States to seek independence will prove a dead end," he said.

