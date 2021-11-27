Mainland urges U.S. lawmakers to cease instigating "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 11:12, November 27, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday urged certain members of the U.S. Congress to handle the Taiwan question with caution and cease instigating or supporting "Taiwan independence" activities.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to the recent visits of five members of the U.S. House of Representatives to Taiwan.

Zhu voiced firm opposition to any form of official exchange or military contact between the United States and China's Taiwan region.

She stressed that such visits have severely violated the one-China principle and relevant provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

Their acts that stir trouble must cease, as they will only cause further damage to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

She also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority that its attempt to seek independence by relying on the United States is doomed to fail.

