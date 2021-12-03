China denounces Shinzo Abe's remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:21, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Thursday denounced former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Taiwan.

Abe ignored the facts and confused right and wrong, and attempted to challenge the result of the World Anti-Fascist War and the international order established after World War II, spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang told a press conference.

On the Taiwan question, Abe preached containment of China and instigated "Taiwan independence", which reflected his entrenched erroneous stance on historical and Taiwan-related issues, Ma said, adding that "the international community should be on high alert to this."

Ma urged the Japanese side to adhere to the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and keep its solemn commitment with the Chinese side on the Taiwan question.

Ma urged certain people in Japan to profoundly reflect on history, correct their mistakes immediately, stop taking further wrong actions on the Taiwan question, and stop sending erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

He also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority against the dangerous attempts of colluding with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence", which are doomed to be foiled.

