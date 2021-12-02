China firmly opposes Abe's remarks on Taiwan

(People's Daily App) 10:30, December 02, 2021

China on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Taiwan.

"In defiance of the basic norms governing international relations and the four political documents between China and Japan, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe blatantly talked nonsense about the Taiwan question and threw his weight around China's internal affairs," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The spokesperson also warned that anyone who dares to retake the road of militarism and challenges the bottom line of the Chinese people will fail completely.

(Compiled by Lin Rui and Xie Runjia)

