17th Cross-Strait Book Fair opens in Xiamen

Ecns.cn) 14:34, December 03, 2021

People visit the 17th Cross-Strait Book Fair in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec.2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Lu Ming)

The 17th Cross-Strait Book Fair kicked off in Xiamen on Thursday. The exhibition will bring together 100,000 books from 335 publishers from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, including new books and bestsellers.

Since its establishment in Xiamen in 2005, the Cross-Strait Book Fair has been successfully held for 16 sessions, providing an important platform for cross-strait book exhibition and sales, copyright trade, information exchange and cooperation.

The exhibition will last until Dec. 4.

