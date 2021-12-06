Washington's mixed messages on Taiwan threat to cross-Strait stability

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2021 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- In his speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave inconsistent remarks on Taiwan, saying the United States "remains steadfast to the one-China policy" while supporting "Taiwan's ability to defend itself."

Austin's contradictory remarks reflected Washington's long-term janus-faced approach concerning the Taiwan question. Such remarks not only grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, but also gravely threatened security and stability of the region.

Both Resolution 2758 adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, the political foundation of China-U.S. ties, have clarified the true status quo of the Taiwan question and what lies at the heart of one China, namely, there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China.

Since China and the United States established diplomatic ties in 1979, all U.S. administrations have made clear their positions on Taiwan. Not long ago, President Joe Biden reaffirmed the U.S. government's long-standing one-China policy, stating that his country does not support "Taiwan independence."

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

However, the United States in recent years has flip-flopped and broke faith, instead of honoring its words on Taiwan-related issues. Officials in Washington continue to push preposterous and erroneous rhetoric on Taiwan and send vague and wrong messages to the Taiwan authorities and "Taiwan independence" forces.

While pledging adherence to the one-China policy, it continues to play the "Taiwan card" through provocative moves such as sending its officials to the island for visits, selling the island weapons, ordering its warships to cross the strait and creating a number of bills and acts "supporting" Taiwan.

Washington's attempts to misinterpret, obfuscate and encroach on the one-China principle have flagrantly violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and damaged its credibilities. They clearly demonstrate that the United States is the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. Achieving China's complete reunification is an aspiration shared by all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs. Beijing will not allow anyone to intervene. At the same time no one should underestimate the resolve, the will and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The one-China principle has already become a universal consensus of the international community. It is advised that Washington stop playing the "Taiwan card" and obstructing China's development.

