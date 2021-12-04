Chinese ambassador to U.S. calls for implementation of spirit of meeting between presidents

Xinhua) 13:56, December 04, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Thursday night said China will work with the U.S. side to implement the spirit of the meeting between the presidents and inject more positive energy into relations between the two countries.

Qin made the remarks at the annual gala of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) in Washington, D.C.

During a recent virtual meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, have agreed that the two countries should respect each other, coexist in peace, increase communication, constructively handle differences to prevent conflict, and strengthen cooperation, the ambassador said, adding the meeting has "provided direction and guidance for our relations in the new era."

Noting that economic and trade cooperation has always been the "anchor and propeller" of bilateral ties, Qin said China is ready to enhance such cooperation with the United States.

"We need to strengthen existing cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing and financial services, and I believe our cooperation in energy and climate change means new opportunities to companies of both countries," he said.

In his remarks, Qin also highlighted China's high-quality development and high-standard opening-up, noting that American companies are welcome to come onboard to share the dividends of China's high-quality development, and that the country's high-standard opening-up will provide a bigger market and more opportunities for countries worldwide including the United States.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and long-time diplomat Henry Kissinger, who attended the event virtually, said that the challenge the United States and China now face is how to continue their cooperation when they are thrown into competition in some fields.

It is important for the two countries to work out principles of competition so that meaningful economic competition can take place, without undermining each other's key interests, he said.

