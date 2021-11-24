COVID strains combine to produce "persistent" variant in U.S.: report
LONDON, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Scientists have identified a "persistent" COVID variant in the United States which emerged after two different strains of the virus combined to share characteristics, The Independent newspaper has reported.
After analyzing the genetic make-up of a variant called B.1.628, researchers from Oxford University concluded that it emerged following a recombination event between two different strains B.1.631 and B.1.634.
As the virus continues to spread and builds up greater genetic diversity, there are concerns that recombination events could become more pronounced and produce an offspring variant that carries concerning characteristics, according to the newspaper.
Recombination events are "clearly a cause for concern" and do have the "potential to be a source for a new super variant," Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, was quoted as saying.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree raises prices to 1.25 USD amid inflation pressures
- U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
- Biden to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Fed chair
- Collection of U.S. actions inconsistent with words on China
- Commentary: America's long tradition of "passing the buck"
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.