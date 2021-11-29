U.S. paying for Trump's tariff policy on China: report

Xinhua) 08:59, November 29, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States is still paying for former President Donald Trump's tariff policy towards China, The New York Times has reported.

In an opinion piece published recently, the American daily newspaper pointed out that "instead of making long-term investments to help companies to compete, however, the government has decided to limit competition, a lazy approach that is both expensive and counterproductive."

Taxing imports from China seems to punish China, but actually the cost of the tariffs is paid by Americans, said the report.

It also called on President Joe Biden to make a clean break with Trump's destructive tariffs and stop worrying so much about China.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)