Friday, December 10, 2021

Nicaragua breaks "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan

(Xinhua) 08:11, December 10, 2021

SAN JOSE, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua announced on Thursday that Nicaragua is breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan. 

