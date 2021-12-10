Home>>
Nicaragua breaks "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan
(Xinhua) 08:11, December 10, 2021
SAN JOSE, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua announced on Thursday that Nicaragua is breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
