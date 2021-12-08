Mainland, Taiwan entrepreneurs hold annual summit

Xinhua) 09:17, December 08, 2021

NANJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Zijinshan Summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait was held on Tuesday in Nanjing and Taipei simultaneously via video link.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, China's top political advisor Wang Yang extended congratulations to the conference in a letter.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said strengthened economic cooperation between the mainland and Taiwan is conducive to the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

Noting the rapid growth of trade between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan despite the impact of COVID-19, Wang said the mainland is always a promising land and strong supporter of development for Taiwan companies and entrepreneurs.

Bearing in mind the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, the mainland will promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations. The mainland will continue to share the development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots and provide support for Taiwan businesses operating on the mainland, Wang said.

He called on the business sector on both sides of the Strait to stand on the right side of the history, make a clean break with the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," and contribute to China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

More than 500 business people from across the Strait attended the conference.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)