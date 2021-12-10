Mainland urges U.S. to stop erroneous actions over Taiwan question

Xinhua) 08:57, December 10, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to cease its erroneous remarks and actions over the Taiwan question and stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

The United States should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in response to the provocative remarks made by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

"Those who play with fire will get burned eventually," Ma said.

"We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts. But we will be compelled to take resolute measures, should the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence' provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line," Ma said.

The DPP's repeated attempts to seek independence by relying on the United States and the deliberate move made by certain people in the United States to contain China with Taiwan are the root cause of the heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Ma said.

Solving the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and brooks no external interference, Ma added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)