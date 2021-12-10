Taiwan's very few remaining "allies" urged to follow Nicaragua's case
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said Taiwan's very few remaining "allies" are welcomed to grasp the general historical trend and choose the right side of history as soon as possible.
Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing following the resumption of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between China and Nicaragua.
Expressing appreciation for the country's support for China's reunification, Ma said Taiwan is a part of China and the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a consensus of the international community.
Ma reiterated that the "Taiwan independence" path will only lead to a dead end.
"No individual or force can block the historical trend of China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the spokesperson said.
