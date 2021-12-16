Taiwan eases hotel quarantine measures for upcoming holiday

Xinhua) 09:02, December 16, 2021

TAIPEI, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan has adjusted its anti-pandemic measures by shortening its hotel quarantine period to deal with a massive influx of people arriving for the upcoming New Year and Chinese Lunar New Year holidays.

Under a "7+7" plan, travelers will isolate for seven days in a centralized quarantine facility or designated hotel, and then for another seven days at home, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

The scheme is only open to travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least two weeks prior to their arrival in Taiwan.

Travelers can also opt for a "10+4" policy, under which they will quarantine at a designated hotel for 10 days and spend the remaining four days of isolation at home.

The policy does not require travelers to have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, but they must spend their last four days of quarantine in a residence in which other residents have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

Both options apply only to people arriving in Taiwan between Dec. 14, 2021, and Feb. 14, 2022, the agency said.

Earlier, arrivals were required to spend all 14 days of quarantine in a designated hotel or centralized quarantine facility.

It is estimated that over 40,000 people will return to Taiwan for the Lunar New Year holiday that will last from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, the agency said.

