Taiwan compatriots' deep affection for mainland
(Xinhua) 14:55, December 13, 2021
Some Taiwanese have been studying and working on the Chinese mainland for decades. They have witnessed the rapid development taking place here and benefited from it, showing deep affection for the motherland.
