Home>>
12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:23, December 29, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.
The 15th batch of 930,000 doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan by the end of December, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.
Around 177,000 Taiwan compatriots on the mainland have received COVID-19 vaccines, with a total of 350,000 jabs administered as of Dec. 15, Ma added.
The first batch of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech was dispatched to Taiwan in early September.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cross-Strait trade volume sets record high in 2021: mainland spokesperson
- US military budget hike to ‘support Taiwan’ will make few ripples in Pacific
- U.S. politicians must stop playing with fire on Taiwan-related issues: mainland spokesperson
- Putin: Russia the most staunch supporter of China's stance on Taiwan question
- Taiwan eases hotel quarantine measures for upcoming holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.