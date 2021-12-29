Mainland spokesperson condemns politicizing sports
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned attempts to politicize sports.
Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, denounced a small number of secessionist forces in Taiwan, who, with the support of the island's Democratic Progressive Party authority, pushed for a so-called "referendum" on changing the name the island competes under at international sports events.
The rules for the participation of Taiwan athletes in international sports events have long been established, said Ma.
"No one or force has the power to deprive Taiwan athletes of their right to compete in international sports events," said Ma.
The island has been taking part in international sports events under the name of "Chinese Taipei."
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland to uphold strong stance on Taiwan question in 2022: spokesperson
- 12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson
- Cross-Strait trade volume sets record high in 2021: mainland spokesperson
- US military budget hike to ‘support Taiwan’ will make few ripples in Pacific
- DPP authority blasted for slanderous comments on election in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.