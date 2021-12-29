Mainland spokesperson condemns politicizing sports

Xinhua) 16:51, December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned attempts to politicize sports.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, denounced a small number of secessionist forces in Taiwan, who, with the support of the island's Democratic Progressive Party authority, pushed for a so-called "referendum" on changing the name the island competes under at international sports events.

The rules for the participation of Taiwan athletes in international sports events have long been established, said Ma.

"No one or force has the power to deprive Taiwan athletes of their right to compete in international sports events," said Ma.

The island has been taking part in international sports events under the name of "Chinese Taipei."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)