DPP authority blasted for slanderous comments on election in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:30, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for its slanderous comments on the recent election in Hong Kong.

The DPP authority has once again exposed its heinous political nature in this attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The election of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was fair, just and open, featuring benign competition, pragmatism and rationality, Ma said.

It was an independent election free from the intervention of external forces, and an election in which people with merit and capability prevailed, Ma added.

The reason for the DPP authority's sinister offensive is that the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong has exposed its evil nature in trying to deceive the Taiwan public under the guise of so-called "democracy," Ma said.

