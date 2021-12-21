Int'l community commends successful LegCo election in Hong Kong

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a view of Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Experts and scholars said the election truly implemented the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong," which is conducive to Hong Kong's future prosperity and development, as well as stability and security.

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- All the 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) had been elected by Monday.

Kwon Ki-sik, head of the Korea-China City Friendship Association, said the smooth and stable election is conducive to Hong Kong's long-term stability and security, as well as its economic recovery and prosperity.

Voters wait to cast ballots at a polling station in Wan Chai of Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Natee Taweesrifuengfung, president of the Thailand-based Siam Think Tank, said that new LegCo members come from different backgrounds, professions and social strata, and are widely representative, which has improved the LegCo election system.

The expert said that the new electoral system can ensure that patriots govern Hong Kong and those who love Hong Kong administer Hong Kong.

Staff members count ballots for the election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Uzbek expert Tulanbay Kurbanov said the new electoral system has ruled out those who are opposed to China and attempt to destabilize Hong Kong, reshaping the political structure of Hong Kong and making Hong Kong into the era of "patriots governing Hong Kong."

President of Hong Kong Singapore Business Association Philip Chan expressed his hope that the new LegCo members could effectively serve the people of Hong Kong, and the members elected under the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" could pay more attention to Hong Kong's livelihood and economic development for the benefit of the people of Hong Kong.

