Hong Kong's democracy opens new chapter featuring diversity: commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:22, December 21, 2021

A national flag-raising ceremony is held by the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua)

The seventh Legislative Council election of the HKSAR is fair, equitable, open, secure and clean, with the democratic rights of voters fully respected and protected, said the commissioner's office of the Chinese foreign ministry.

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Monday that the seventh Legislative Council (LegCo) election of the HKSAR is a big step forward in the development of democracy with Hong Kong features.

A spokesperson of the office pointed out in a statement that this Legislative Council election is fair, equitable, open, secure and clean, with the democratic rights of voters fully respected and protected, demonstrating the broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition of the new electoral system of the HKSAR.

"'Patriots administering Hong Kong' doesn't mean uniformity, but diversity," the spokesperson said, noting that the election will help Hong Kong out of the "pan-politicization" quagmire and develop high-quality democracy that fits Hong Kong's reality.

"It helps press the 'fast-forward button' for all sectors in Hong Kong working for a better future."

A staff member debugs devices at the media center of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The spokesperson said that as stated in the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems" issued by China's State Council Information Office on Monday, there was no democracy in Hong Kong under British colonial rule and Hong Kong ushered in a new era for democracy only after the Chinese government resumed the exercise of its sovereignty.

The Constitution and the Basic Law established the system of democracy in the HKSAR, and the Chinese Central Government has made great efforts to promote the development of democracy in Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

"The new electoral system in Hong Kong has risen above the flaws of the 'American-style democracy trap', such as political polarization and governance inefficiency, and transcended the U.S. democracy that emphasizes form over substance," the spokesperson said.

"It embodies the true meaning of democracy -- governments must keep in mind what their people need and how to make people's lives better," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson stressed that what kind of democracy paths Hong Kong takes and what kind of electoral system it implements are purely China's internal affairs and brook no external interference.

"Any moves to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and curb China's development will be strongly hit back by all the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots," the spokesperson said.

