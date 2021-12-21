Various sectors expect new LegCo to seek happiness for Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:29, December 21, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and various sectors in the society on Monday congratulated the successful conclusion of the election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR and expected it to seek happiness for Hong Kong residents.

The election was held on Sunday and all the 90 LegCo members have been elected by Monday morning.

The HKSAR government looks forward to constructive interaction and communication with the new-term LegCo, in which the LegCo will monitor the HKSAR government while helping tackle various issues of Hong Kong, seeking happiness for the people and building a brighter future under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government John Lee said.

Secretary for the Civil Service of the HKSAR government Patrick Nip said this election was of great significance as it was the first LegCo election after the electoral system of the HKSAR was improved and the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" was implemented.

Looking ahead, Nip said he and the civil service will enhance communication and co-operation with the legislators so as to work together to promote Hong Kong's development and improve people's livelihood.

Alfred Sit, secretary for innovation and technology of the HKSAR government, congratulated all the elected members of the LegCo. He looked forward to working together with LegCo members, communicating with them rationally to show a new atmosphere of positive interaction between executive and legislature, so as to promote the development of economy, innovation and technology and people's livelihood.

He hoped that the new-term LegCo will help bring new hope and future to Hong Kong, saying that with its strengths, the financial hub will contribute to the country and share prosperity with the development of the country.

Kevin Yeung, secretary for education of the HKSAR government, hoped that the education sector will unite with the HKSAR government and practice good governance. They will strengthen communication and cooperation, jointly meet challenges, and work together to promote quality education for the future of the society and the well-being of students.

Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the HKSAR government, looked forward to working closely with all the new LegCo members in fighting against COVID-19, promoting medical services, public health, environmental hygiene, food safety, and agricultural and fishery development, so as to protect the health of the people.

Eliza Chan, a Hong Kong member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that the elected LegCo members came from different social organizations and professional sectors with diverse identities, values and political spectrum.

Chan believed that the elected lawmakers will perform their duties efficiently and in a pragmatic manner, and will actively promote good governance and better practice "one country, two systems."

Ping Wong, chairman of the Hong Kong Association of China Business, said that members of the new LegCo should supervise the HKSAR government and its officials on behalf of the public, and should push the HKSAR government to actively solve deep-seated problems.

Wong hoped that the new LegCo will act in the overall interests of the country, safeguard national security and become an important bridge to promote effective communication between the central authorities and Hong Kong.

