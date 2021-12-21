Robust force takes shape to underpin brighter future for Hong Kong

The election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) kicked off Sunday morning, the first since the improvement to the HKSAR electoral system. More than 600 polling stations opened at 8:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) across Hong Kong for about 4.5 million registered electors to cast vote.

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A robust force set to underpin a brighter future for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is taking shape following the conclusion of the election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo).

All 90 members of the new LegCo have been elected by Monday morning. Those elected, diverse and balanced in their backgrounds and professions, and voters who cast ballots for them have jointly ushered in a new chapter in the history of the "Pearl of the Orient."

This election, the first since the improvement in the HKSAR's electoral system, has demonstrated the true will of the people in Hong Kong.

More than 1.3 million voters went to the polls in Hong Kong on Sunday despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the cold weather, and outside interferences, shattering delusions of certain individuals and forces intent on destabilizing China.

"I am voting to choose a new bunch of people to make Hong Kong a better place," a resident was quoted by the Associated Press as saying. "I am a patriot, and I just hope for peace and quiet, and to have a good livelihood."

This election has substantiated the brilliance and diversity of Hong Kong's democracy and rule of law.

It has come to people's attention that the newly-elected LegCo members include both native Hong Kongers and Mandarin-speaking "Hong Kong drifters"; both political veterans and the young, vigorous "post-80s." Among them, there are businessmen, scholars, lawyers, teachers, accountants, doctors, religious figures, etc.

The diverse backgrounds of the new LegCo members -- who have different ideas, religious beliefs, and interests -- have highlighted the new electoral system's broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation, and fair competition. Slander and smear from anti-China agitators are utter nonsense.

With patriots of diverse backgrounds taking part in managing affairs in Hong Kong, economic and social policies can be carried out more effectively in the special administrative region and ensure sustained economic development and the overall interests there.

The election has proved the new electoral system suits Hong Kong's actual situation.

The LegCo election was held in accordance with the law in a fair, impartial, open, honest, and smooth fashion. There were more than 100 forums for all candidates to present their platforms and views. The results are legitimate and valid and accord with public expectation.

As the facts have shown, the new electoral system, aimed at addressing root causes, has reduced the room for operation of those opposing China and attempting to destabilize Hong Kong, as well as manipulation and interference from the outside.

Besides, it has fundamentally safeguarded the political stability in Hong Kong and security of the administration, created a more harmonious social climate, and paved the way for solutions to entrenched problems that have plagued Hong Kong for a long time.

The election has marked a new starting point for good governance in Hong Kong.

How to ensure Hong Kong's prosperity and stability has been a historical subject for the 7.5 million residents and the new LegCo members. Several years ago, those seeking to sabotage peace and stability in Hong Kong, both internal and external, were quite rampant, giving rise to an urgent need to refresh the city's democracy and the rule of law.

The LegCo election is such a milestone event, in which people who love Hong Kong and their motherland have been elected to be part of the HKSAR's governance system, putting an end to meaningless infighting that once troubled the legislative body.

Looking ahead, the new LegCo will not only oversee the executive branch, but also maintain good interactions with it. Acting in the fundamental interests of the country and Hong Kong, it will strive to improve people's lives and the region's economy, and hatch a new landscape of good governance in Hong Kong.

History is made by people. With concrete actions and votes, the people in Hong Kong have laid a new political foundation for good governance in the Chinese city. There is every reason to believe that Hong Kong will have a brighter future and the "Pearl of the Orient" will shine even brighter.

