5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Yunnan in SW China: CENC

Xinhua) 15:59, January 02, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Lijiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

