In pics: celebrity wild cats in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 14:26, January 13, 2022

Pallas's cat at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Zoo in Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)

Northwest China's Qinghai Province is home to Pallas's cats, snow leopards, and Chinese desert cats, which were three of the celebrity wild cat species that flooded Chinese social media feeds in 2021.

Reports have indicated that there are four Pallas's cats, eleven snow leopards, and five Chinese desert cats living at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wildlife Zoo in Xining city, Qinghai Province, making it the wildlife park with the largest number of rescued and live rare big cats of these three species in China.

If you ever plan to take a trip to Qinghai, you're welcome to come visit and marvel at these feline Internet celebrities!

