Picturesque scenery of Tianquan Lake in E China's Jiangsu

Ecns.cn) 16:52, January 10, 2022

The top 10 picturesque views of the Tianquan Lake in Xuyi County, Huaian City, east China's Jiangsu Province are released on January 8, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service by the Publicity Department of the Xuyi County Party Committee)

These views in different seasons have shown the well-preserved ecological environment in the lake area, which is a good example of the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

